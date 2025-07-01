Lithonia Church destroyed by fire during Tuesday storms

The Redan United Methodist Church in Lithonia is gone after it caught fire during Tuesday night's storms.

What we know:

The church, located in the 1800 block of Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, caught fire late Tuesday night, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. Firefighters said they believe it was hit by a lightning strike, but investigators will have to confirm that in the coming days.

The church's pastor, Kevin Days, said it appears the fire started in the church's steeple. He said he believes a lightning strike caused the fire.

The building is a total loss

What they're saying:

He was at home when he got the call about the fire. He said he was on the couch with his wife, but came to the church quickly.

"I was shocked," Days said. "Like, once I walked past that fire truck and turned the corner. I couldn't believe my own eyes."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Firefighters work to hit hot spots after a lightning strike sparked a fire at the Redan United Methodist Church located along S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in Lithonia on July 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

Days said it is devastating.

Days' message to his congregation was simple: "Don't lose faith. Just keep on praying. Keep on showing up," he said.