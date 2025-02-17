Red Tesla leads to arrest: Suspect in custody after Cartersville road rage shooting

article

The vehicle was driven by Malvin Ariel Fajardo-Perez, who was taken into custody without incident.

The backstory:

On the afternoon of Feb. 14, the Cartersville Police Department responded to a road rage incident that escalated into a shooting near Highway 113 and Euharlee Road. The situation unfolded around 4:10 p.m. when officers arrived at the scene to find a vehicle with a shattered window. The victim inside the vehicle suffered facial lacerations caused by broken glass. Based on the victim's account, authorities quickly issued a lookout for a red sedan involved in the incident.

What we know:

Shortly after the alert was issued, Rockmart Police successfully stopped a red late-model Tesla. During the arrest, officers recovered a .45 caliber Glock pistol and a spent shell casing from inside the vehicle. Fajardo-Perez is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and discharging a firearm on a roadway. He is currently being held at the Bartow County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

What they're saying:

The Cartersville Police Department has expressed gratitude towards the Rockmart Police Department for their swift response in apprehending the suspect. Additionally, they acknowledged the assistance provided by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Department in handling the situation.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, the authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at 770-387-5690.