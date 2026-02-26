Red Rose Inn murder: Third suspect captured in Virginia

article

The monthslong search for a third suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old at a Bremen motel has come to an end.

What we know:

Zion Isiah Blair was arrested in Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service, marking the final apprehension in the investigation into the 2025 murder of TJ Ware.

The charges stem from a June 17 encounter at the Red Rose Inn on Pacific Avenue. According to arrest warrants, Zion Blair, alongside Michael Blair and Joshua Blair, entered a hotel room sometime after 7 p.m. and killed Ware.

While Bremen Police confirmed the trio were "acquaintances with Ware," investigators have not yet disclosed why the group met at the motel or what led to the gunfire.

The other two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting following a police chase that ended in Villa Rica.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zion Isiah Blair (Bremen Police Department)

Michael and Joshua Blair were both suffering from gunshot wounds prior to the pursuit. The pair received treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. Upon their medical release, they were transferred directly into police custody.

Authorities have released few other details regarding the specifics of the murder. With Zion Blair now in custody, all three suspects face charges in connection to the slaying.

What we don't know:

While authorities confirmed the suspects were "acquaintances" of the victim, they have not disclosed the nature of the meeting at the Red Rose Inn or what triggered the violence.

It remains unclear how Michael and Joshua Blair sustained gunshot wounds prior to the police pursuit in Villa Rica, or if those injuries were inflicted during the initial confrontation at the motel.

Officials have not specified when Zion Isiah Blair will be returned to Georgia to face charges following his arrest in Virginia.

What's next:

Zion Isiah Blair is expected to have an extradition hearing in Virginia.

Michael and Joshua Blair remain in the Haralson County Jail without bond. Both are expected in court for a motions hearing on April 14.