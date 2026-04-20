Red Lobster revives endless shrimp despite financial losses
ATLANTA - Red Lobster is bringing back its wildly popular Endless Shrimp promotion for a limited time starting April 20 — even after the deal previously helped land the company in hot water financially.
What we know:
The all-you-can-eat favorite was once a limited-time hit, but in 2024 it was turned into a permanent menu item — a move that ended up costing the company about $11 million and was later cited in bankruptcy filings.
Now, company leaders say they’re bringing it back with a smarter approach that still gives fans what they want without, hopefully, breaking the bank.
@redlobster When the CEO announces ENDLESS SHRIMP IS BACK (for a limited time only) … you listen. #endless #shrimp #scampi ♬ Trap beat using the piano(890496) - cute loop store
This time around, the menu includes fan favorites like shrimp scampi, garlic shrimp, and coconut shrimp, plus a new "Marry Me Shrimp" dish inspired by a viral trend.
PREVIOUS STORY: Red Lobster eyes revival of 'Endless Shrimp' after costly menu misstep
The deal is dine-in only and available for a limited time — so shrimp lovers may want to pace themselves.
There are multiple locations in Georgia, including restaurants in Cartersville, Kennesaw, Austell, Smyrna, Tucker and Atlanta.
Courtesy of Red Lobster
What we don't know:
It is unknown how long the deal will be offered.