Red Lobster revives endless shrimp despite financial losses

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The Brief Red Lobster is bringing back Endless Shrimp for a limited time starting April 20. The deal previously cost the company about $11 million and was tied to financial struggles. The company says this version is designed to avoid past mistakes — and maybe fewer shrimp overloads.



Red Lobster is bringing back its wildly popular Endless Shrimp promotion for a limited time starting April 20 — even after the deal previously helped land the company in hot water financially.

What we know:

The all-you-can-eat favorite was once a limited-time hit, but in 2024 it was turned into a permanent menu item — a move that ended up costing the company about $11 million and was later cited in bankruptcy filings.

Now, company leaders say they’re bringing it back with a smarter approach that still gives fans what they want without, hopefully, breaking the bank.

This time around, the menu includes fan favorites like shrimp scampi, garlic shrimp, and coconut shrimp, plus a new "Marry Me Shrimp" dish inspired by a viral trend.

PREVIOUS STORY: Red Lobster eyes revival of 'Endless Shrimp' after costly menu misstep

The deal is dine-in only and available for a limited time — so shrimp lovers may want to pace themselves.

There are multiple locations in Georgia, including restaurants in Cartersville, Kennesaw, Austell, Smyrna, Tucker and Atlanta.

Courtesy of Red Lobster

What we don't know:

It is unknown how long the deal will be offered.