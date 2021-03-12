Red Cross stress need for blood, plasma donations despite COVID-19 vaccine

The American Red Cross said there is a high demand for blood and plasma donations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Donations continue to be down as the coronavirus pandemic persists. This, despite several new vaccines that have come out. The Red Cross said it has been struggling all year to keep blood, plasma, and platelets on its shelves to help save lives.

The Red Cross said it will test all donations for antibodies that indicate whether a person had and has recovered from COVID-19.

Anyone who receives the vaccine can still donate blood, platelets, and AB Elite plasma, but not the plasma that treats COVID-19. Donors will need to tell the organization which vaccine they received and should not donate if they don't feel well.

Donations of blood can be made every 56 days.

To donate blood, platelets, or plasma, head to RedCrossBlood.org.

