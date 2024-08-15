Reckless driving charges dismissed against Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White

article

Reckless driving charges have been dropped against University of Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White.

White had been arrested on May 18 after an Athens-Clarke County officer pulled over his orange Dodge Charger after he reportedly caught it speeding the wrong way down a one-way street.

In the report, the officer said that one of White's passengers was partially outside the vehicle while it was driving.

At the time, the freshman from Cartersville was charged with reckless driving and one-way roadway violations and booked into the Clarke County Jail.

Last week, the Athens-Clarke County solicitor general filed a motion to dismiss the case, which a judge approved.

"After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from downtown cameras, it is clear the State will not be able to prove Reckless Driving beyond a reasonable doubt," Solicitor General Will Fleenor wrote in his motion.

While the state could have continued to charge White on the other traffic violation, Fleenor said they chose to dismiss the count "in the interest of justice."

The driving habits of Georgia's football players have been under heavy scrutiny since the fatal crash in January 2023 that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy. The crash also injured another football player and staff member. Since then, more than a dozen arrests have been made in connection to Georgia's football program.