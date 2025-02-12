Recall issued for Louisiana oysters in Georgia, other states

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Recall issued for Louisiana oysters in Georgia, other states

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 8:30am EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FILE-Oysters are displayed on a plate. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for oysters distributed to multiple states, including Georgia, due to possible norovirus contamination.

What we know:

Restaurants and food retailers are being advised not to serve or sell the affected oysters and to dispose of them immediately. The recall applies to oysters harvested from parts of Louisiana between Jan. 10 and Feb. 4.

The recall includes various forms of oysters, including half-shell, shucked, frozen, breaded, and post-harvest processed varieties.

At this time, there have been 191 cases of norovirus linked to the oysters. At least two people have been hospitalized, according to LouisianaFirst.com

What you can do:

Consumers are urged to check with restaurants and seafood retailers before purchasing or consuming oysters. Norovirus can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, and anyone experiencing symptoms after eating oysters should seek medical attention.

The Source

  • Information for the above story came from LouisianaFirst.com, FDA and Louisiana Department of Health. 

GeorgiaNewsHealthInstastories