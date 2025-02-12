Recall issued for Louisiana oysters in Georgia, other states

article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for oysters distributed to multiple states, including Georgia, due to possible norovirus contamination.

What we know:

Restaurants and food retailers are being advised not to serve or sell the affected oysters and to dispose of them immediately. The recall applies to oysters harvested from parts of Louisiana between Jan. 10 and Feb. 4.

The recall includes various forms of oysters, including half-shell, shucked, frozen, breaded, and post-harvest processed varieties.

At this time, there have been 191 cases of norovirus linked to the oysters. At least two people have been hospitalized, according to LouisianaFirst.com.

What you can do:

Consumers are urged to check with restaurants and seafood retailers before purchasing or consuming oysters. Norovirus can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, and anyone experiencing symptoms after eating oysters should seek medical attention.