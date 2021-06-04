Search for missing Cherokee County woman, boyfriend missing for a month

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen with her boyfriend about a month ago.

No one has heard or seen Rebecca Ann Parks for about a month or her boyfriend, Shannon Lee Wadsworth, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. Parks was last seen leaving her Ball Ground home with Wadsworth around noon on May 5.

The two were driving in a Toyota 4Runner that has a textured color and has a painted "Rhino bed liner" that is black.

Her family told FOX 5 News she posted on her Facebook on May 6 but has not been heard from since. They also said repeated attempts to contact her boyfriend also have failed.

Rebecca Ann Parks (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Parks is described by deputies as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blue eyes, and black curly hair.

Her family said she goes by "Becca."

Her family said she multiple tattoos including a "Chevy" sing on her lower back, a music note behind her left ear, an "A" behind her right ear, the word "Warrior" with a kidney cancer ribbon on left wrist, purple ribbon on right wrist, flowers with 'Mawmaw' on left arm, a heart under her right eye, and 'Mrs. Parks' on her right hand.

Rebecca Ann Parks (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

She also has a piercing in her top lip, her family says.

Parks has a scar from kidney surgery and a scar across her abdomen.

Anyone who sees her or the Toyota 4Runner is asked to call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.