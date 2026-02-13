Newton High School placed on lockdown while students arrested

The Brief Newton High briefly locked down during investigation One student arrested; others detained or released Case ongoing; more details expected later



Newton High School was placed on lockdown Friday while sheriff’s investigators conducted activity tied to an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said.

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was on campus Feb. 13 as part of the case. Officials emphasized that the incident under review did not happen at the school, and the lockdown was implemented as a precaution.

Four students were detained during the operation. One student was arrested, two remain in custody, and one was released. Authorities said two additional suspects had already been arrested before Friday in connection with the same investigation.

Sheriff Ezell Brown thanked the Newton County School System, including school police, staff and administrators, for their cooperation. He also praised investigators for their continued work on the case.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active. Officials said additional details, including the names of suspects, will be released at a later time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.