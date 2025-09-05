R&B soul singer Angie Stone’s family sues over fatal van crash

article

The family of singer Angie Stone has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after she died in a Sprinter van crash earlier this year while returning to Atlanta from a show in Alabama, according to Associated Press.

The lawsuit names the van driver, the transportation company, and the trucking firm involved, alleging the truck’s collision avoidance system failed and that the driver was distracted by headphones.

The lawsuit was filed by Stone's children – Diamond Stone and Michael D'Angelo Archer.

According to the lawsuit, bystanders managed to rescue five of the nine people riding in the van before it was struck by a tractor-trailer hauling sugar.

Stone was still trying to escape when the truck hit, ejecting her from the vehicle and pinning her underneath, where she died. The suit alleges the truck driver failed to pay attention to the road and that the vehicle’s collision-avoidance system malfunctioned.

Stone was a singer-songwriter, rapper, actress and record producer. She rose to fame in 1979 as a member of The Sequence, the first female hip hop group. She then became a member of the R&B group Vertical Hold in the early 1990s. Stone made her film debut in "The Hot Chick" in 2002 and played Big Mama Morton in the Broadway musical "Chicago" in 2003. She went on to appear in multiple TV and film productions. Additionally, she was nominated for multiple awards and won two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024.