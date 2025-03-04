Stockbridge honors singer Angie Stone after her death in highway crash

article

The Brief The city of Stockbridge honored singer Angie Stone after her death in a crash on an Alabama Highway over the weekend. Stone was a resident of the city and played there multiple times. The City Council and mayor presented one of Stone's family members the proclamation during a meeting on Monday night.



The city of Stockbridge is honoring neo-soul and R&B singer Angie Stone after her shocking death on an Alabama highway over the weekend.

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer was a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence and known for the hit song "Wish I Didn’t Miss You."

The backstory:

According to the Associated Press, Stone was traveling back to Atlanta after a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, when the crash happened around 4 a.m.

The 63-year-old singer was traveling with her band and back-up dancers in a Sprinter van that overturned before it was hit by a "big rig."

Stone was the only person killed in the crash. She leaves behind two children, Diamond and Michael.

The singer posted on her Instagram a week prior that she was set to be performing at the CIAA tournament in Baltimore, Maryland, over the weekend.

What they're saying:

Stone was a Stockbridge resident and performed at the city's Stockbridge Amphitheater in 2023.

To honor Stone's roots, the Stockbridge City Council paid tribute to the singer during their meeting on Monday night.

The proclamation, read by Stockbridge Anthony Ford, recognized Stone's accomplishments and awards.

The proclamation honoring Angie Stone (Courtesy of the city of Stockbridge)

"We are all shocked and saddened by the loss of Angie Stone, but, with deep gratitude, we have wonderful memories as she leaves us with a legacy of great music," the proclamation reads in part.

The proclamation was presented to one of Stone's family members.

What's next:

Stone's family says her funeral service and a memorial service are still being planned.