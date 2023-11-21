Rapper Russ' home in Roswell burglarized; guns, purses and Mercedes stolen

article

Atlanta's Rapper Russ, whose real name is Russell James Vitale, was reportedly robbed on Nov. 17, according to a report from the Roswell Police Department.

Vitale, who was out of town at the time, apparently called police after seeing people in his home through is security cameras. They responded to the residence shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an open front door but no one inside. Police say the home had been clearly ransacked. Almost every drawer in the residence was open, jewelry boxes were open and empty, and most of the couch cushions had been removed and thrown on the floor, according to the report.

Police also observed that 3 vehicles in the home's garage had clearly been entered and rummaged through and personal belongings were strewn on the seats.

Vitale contacted a nearby friend who went to the home and FaceTimed with Vitale as they walked through the home. They were able to determine that 5 guns had been stolen as well as 2 purses belonging to his girlfriend valued at $15,000 and $9,000. They also determined that his girlfriend's 2020 Mercedes C Class AMG, valued at $50,000, was also missing.

The police report says at least 2 individuals entered the home and there may have been 4. Unfortunately, al of the individuals were wearing gloves and jackets and there were few identifying features about them.

The stolen vehicle was last seen entering Interstate 285 westbound from Riverside Road at 12:30 a.m.