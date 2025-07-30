Calls for rapper GloRilla's charges to be dropped; Georgia lawmaker weighs in

article

The Brief Democratic state Rep. Eric Bell is advocating for charges against rapper GloRilla to be dropped and is promoting a bill to prevent crime victims from being arrested over unrelated issues when seeking help from law enforcement. Bell introduced House Bill 464, aiming to prevent arrests over minor warrants or technicalities when reporting a crime, emphasizing compassion, safety, and fairness in justice. GloRilla's attorneys argue her arrest highlights distorted law enforcement priorities, as she was a victim of a burglary, not a suspect, and call for charges to be dropped.



Less than a week after turning herself surrendering herself to authorities in Forsyth County on drug charges, rapper GloRilla is getting support from a Georgia lawmaker.

State Rep. Rep. Eric Bell is calling for charges against the rapper, whose given name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, to be dropped and is urging lawmakers to pass a bill that would prevent crime victims from being arrested over unrelated issues when they seek help from law enforcement.

Rep. Bell on GloRilla

What they're saying:

In a statement Wednesday, Bell, a Democrat from Jonesboro, said he was "disheartened" by the arrest of GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, following a reported burglary at her home in Forsyth County.

"No one, regardless of fame, background or zip code, should fear being criminalized for doing the right thing," Bell said. "Unfortunately, stories like hers are not rare. Too often, victims of crime — especially Black victims — face the threat of arrest simply for seeking help from law enforcement."

GloRilla arrested in Georgia

The backstory:

Forsyth County deputies responded to Woods' home on July 20 after reports of a burglary and possible gunfire. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators detected the smell of marijuana and obtained a search warrant. They say they found a significant amount of marijuana in the master bedroom closet. Woods was not home at the time but later turned herself in. She is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

In a statement, attorneys Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling called the arrest "a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become." They said Woods had been out of town and that family members staying at the home called police to report the break-in. "Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect," they said. "This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable."

Woods has since posted bond.

What is HB 464?

What's next:

Bell used the incident to highlight House Bill 464, which he introduced earlier this year. The bill seeks to prevent individuals from being arrested or detained over unrelated minor warrants or technical issues when they report a crime.

"This is not just a policy decision. It is a matter of compassion, safety and basic fairness," Bell said. "HB 464 is not about going easy on crime. It is about being smart about justice."

The bill received bipartisan support and has already cleared the Judiciary Non-Civil Committee. Bell thanked Chairman Tyler Paul Smith and other lawmakers for advancing the measure but urged swift action to bring it into law.

"In the meantime, I am calling for all charges against GloRilla to be dropped," Bell said. "She deserves support, not punishment, for trying to protect herself and her home. We cannot send the message that doing the right thing puts you at greater risk."

Rapper GloRilla performs onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

GloRilla previously arrested

Dig deeper:

Woods was previously arrested in Gwinnett County in April 2024 and charged with driving under the influence and other traffic violations following a stop for making a U-turn at a red light. That case is unrelated to the current charges.

Who is Rep. Bell?

Why you should care:

Bell, who represents Clayton County’s District 75, was first elected to the Georgia House in 2023. He serves on the Defense & Veterans Affairs, Human Relations & Aging, and Small Business Development committees.