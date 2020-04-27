Rapper 2 Chainz hands out meals to Atlanta's homeless

article

Rapper 2 Chainz is doing his part to make sure those in need have enough food to get by during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of homeless and people in need lined up outside the rapper's Escobar Restaurant and Tapas Lounge in The Castleberry Hill neighborhood as he and volunteers passed out meals on Monday afternoon.

Rapper 2 Chainz declined to open his Castleberry Hill restaurant, deciding to hand out meals instead on April 27, 2020. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta-native wore a mask, gloves, and practiced social distancing at the event.

2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard originally were going to reopen the restaurant for dine-in services, but despite the state giving the green light to do so, they changed there mind after speaking to several other restaurants.