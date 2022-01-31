Rapper 2 Chainz collaborating on revamped Krystal restaurant in Atlanta

article

Atlanta-based fast-food franchise Krystal has named Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz the company's new head of creative marketing.

The Grammy-winning artist will be responsible for leading the creation of new platforms, partnerships, menus, and merchandise in Atlanta.

"As someone who grew up in the South and understands Krystal’s place in culture and community, 2 Chainz is a perfect partner for adding to and amplifying our brand message," said Thomas Stager, President of Krystal Restaurants LLC. "There is an authenticity in this relationship that reflects our own deep pride in and commitment to the brand and our communities, and we know 2 Chainz has his own equally deep personal connections to Krystal. Together, we will bring the feeling and flavor of Krystal to as many new fans as possible."

2 Chainz will also be working with the chain to create a custom co-branded Krystal restaurant in his hometown neighborhood of College Park.

"I can remember Krystal being a part of so many pivotal moments of my childhood and teen years. Some of my best moments were made better by going to Krystal, and I’m a fan for life," added 2 Chainz about his own goals for the partnership. "I want everyone to feel that, too, and can’t wait to put Krystal in the spotlight it deserves.

The artist, who has sold over 8.7 million albums globally, is also releasing his seventh studio album, "Dope Don't Sell Itself," in stores on Feb. 4.

