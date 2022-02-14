'Rams House': Iconic Hollywood sign honors Rams' Super Bowl victory

Expand / Collapse search

February 16, 2022
In honor of the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI, the Hollywood sign got a temporary makeover.

LOS ANGELES - The Hollywood sign installation was temporarily be transformed to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The iconic sign will be altered to read, Rams House, and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday

"What a day in Los Angeles," the Rams are Super Bowl Champions, said Garcetti. "This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams."

Preparations are underway to change the iconic Hollywood sign to say "Rams House" after the LA Rams victory in Super Bowl LVI Sunday. The changes will remain until Wednesday.

"Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. "We are grateful to the city, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community."

