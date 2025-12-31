Person shot during argument in Stockbridge area, police say

article

The Brief Person shot during argument inside Stockbridge home Victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Suspect detained; investigation ongoing



A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Stockbridge following an argument inside a home, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the Henry County Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of Summerfield Drive. When officers arrived, they located the alleged suspect outside the residence and found the victim inside the home seated on a couch with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

Police said the victim told officers the shooting happened unexpectedly during an argument with the alleged suspect. The suspect was detained at the scene without incident. The victim was transported by Henry County Emergency Medical Services to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. No officers were injured during the response, and police confirmed there was no barricaded suspect and no road closures were required.

What we don't know:

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified. Police also did not reveal the relationship between the alleged shooter and victim.