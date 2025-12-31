Fentanyl, weapons seized in major metro Atlanta drug bust

The Brief 10 arrested in major metro Atlanta drug investigation Fentanyl, firearms, grenade and cash seized Drugs linked to multi-county trafficking network



Ten people have been arrested following a large-scale drug investigation that led to the seizure of more than $1 million worth of narcotics, firearms and cash across the metro Atlanta area, according to authorities.

What we know:

The investigation was led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, working in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta and Cartersville offices. On Dec. 2, investigators executed multiple search warrants throughout metro Atlanta as part of a months-long probe into a fentanyl distribution network.

Authorities said the searches uncovered approximately 8.2 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, along with smaller amounts of heroin and cocaine, more than 10,000 suspected Schedule I and Schedule II pills, 71 firearms, a live hand grenade and about $250,000 in cash. Investigators estimate the street value of the seized drugs exceeds $1 million.

Officials said the operation targeted a drug trafficking network supplying fentanyl and other narcotics to multiple North Georgia counties, including Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Carroll and Haralson. The investigation remains active, and once complete, the case will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Task Force Commander Daniel Nicholson praised the collaboration among agencies, saying the joint effort shows the impact of federal, state and local law enforcement working together to remove dangerous drugs from communities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the GBI Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force at 770-646-9175. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line.