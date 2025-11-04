Ramp from I-285 North to I-75 North closed after crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A crash shut down the ramp from I-285 northbound to I-75 northbound early Tuesday morning. (GDOT)

The Brief A crash shut down the ramp from I-285 northbound to I-75 northbound early Tuesday morning. GDOT says the ramp closure began around 5:35 a.m. and is expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Traffic on I-75 is moving normally, but drivers cannot access it from the Perimeter during the closure.



The ramp from Interstate 285 northbound to Interstate 75 northbound is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website.

What we know:

The closure began around 5:35 a.m., GDOT said. As of 7:30 a.m., the ramp is expected to reopen around 8 a.m.

GDOT traffic cameras show officers fully blocking the ramp, with heavy congestion in the surrounding area.

Once drivers make it onto I-75, traffic is moving normally — but access from the Perimeter remains closed.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple agencies for more information.