Ramp from I-285 North to I-75 North closed after crash
A crash shut down the ramp from I-285 northbound to I-75 northbound early Tuesday morning. (GDOT)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The ramp from Interstate 285 northbound to Interstate 75 northbound is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website.
What we know:
The closure began around 5:35 a.m., GDOT said. As of 7:30 a.m., the ramp is expected to reopen around 8 a.m.
GDOT traffic cameras show officers fully blocking the ramp, with heavy congestion in the surrounding area.
Once drivers make it onto I-75, traffic is moving normally — but access from the Perimeter remains closed.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.
FOX 5 has reached out to multiple agencies for more information.
The Source: Information in this article came from GDOT's website which is linked above.