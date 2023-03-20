Rally outside Georgia State Capitol supporting transgender rights

Dozens of people gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol Monday afternoon to speak out against a bill that would limit some gender-reaffirming procedures on anyone under 18.

"This does affect all of us, even those of us that are over 18," Frank Kade, who organized the rally, explained.

Kade said following SB 140 through the Georgia Legislature has taken a toll and it was important for the community to come together to show their support for transgender youth.

"Especially because of the way this legislation affects the mental health of our young people by preventing them from accessing the care that they need. You know, having demonstrations of community solidarity and support is a way to uplift hopefully those young people," Kade explained.

(FOX 5)

The bill would prohibit doctors in Georgia from performing sex reassignment surgeries or hormone replacement therapy on anyone under the age of 18. The House approved it last week.

Supporters of the bill say these treatments have lifelong impacts young people may not recognize.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you to support the health, safety, and long-term well-being of our children by granting them the protections found in SB 140," state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart said to the House on May 16.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Demonstrators show their opposition to SB 140 during a protest in front of the Georgia Capitol on March 30, 2023. (FOX 5)

"The bill again, does not stop adults from making an informed decision that's going to impact their adult life," state Rep. Will Wade explained.

But the transgender community says these surgeries can be lifesaving for transgender youth.

"To hear legislators describe what we are doing with our own bodies as harmful, to describe it very negatively, to describe it in very fearmongering terms, is very, very difficult, and it's very difficult to see that happen in the halls of our government," Kade explained.

(FOX 5)

The bill has been sent back to the Senate to approve after the House added language penalizing doctors who perform treatment forbidden in the legislation. If approved and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, it would go into effect on July 1.