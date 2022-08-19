Man accused of spray-painting swastikas on Midtown rainbow crosswalk arrested after standoff, police say

A man suspected of vandalizing the rainbow crosswalks in Midtown was arrested following a standoff with Atlanta police Friday afternoon.

Police activity was reported along Third Street in the area of Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue.

According to Atlanta police, investigators went around 12 p.m. to the apartment of the suspect believed to have spray-painted a swastika onto the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue on two separate occasions. The SWAT Team was ultimately called in when the suspect, a male, would not respond to officers. Eventually, the suspect notified police he was exiting the apartment, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Atlanta police surround a building where the man believed to have vandalized Midtown’s iconic rainbow crosswalk was located on August 19, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was first notified about "a symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray-painted" at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue on Wednesday. Workers with the Atlanta Department of Transportation quickly arrived to clean it up. Overnight Thursday into Friday, the crosswalk was again defaced.

Similar symbols were discovered at the Federal Reserve building.

Police shared an image of a suspect wanted for vandalizing the Rainbow Crosswalk.

Atlanta Police Department officer investigate vandalism at a Rainbow Crosswalk in Midtown. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The rainbow crosswalks were installed shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June 2016. It was quickly embraced and became a permanent fixture further symbolizing the city of Atlanta’s inclusiveness.

This is not the first time the crosswalk has been the target of vandals. In February, skid marks cut through the landmark after police say street racers used the intersection illegally.