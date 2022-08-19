More hate symbols found in Atlanta, suspect 'close by,' police say

Officials are cleaning more graffiti from Atlanta's Midtown Rainbow crosswalk.

It's the second time in two days that a swastika was discovered at the intersection.

Similar symbols were discovered at the Federal Reserve building.

Graffiti found on the Federal Reserve building in Atlanta.

Police believe the same person who vandalized the Rainbow Crosswalk on Wednesday night struck again overnight.

Atlanta Police Department Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said police are reviewing security cameras at nearby businesses to identify one or multiple suspects.

Schierbaum said a camera caught a man and believes they are "close by."

"This is an unacceptable act anywhere in this city when any citizens are targeted by hate," Schierbaum said.

Police released an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org