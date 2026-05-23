Rain fails to stop crowds as 49th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival kicks off

The Brief The 49th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival kicked off on Memorial Day weekend Saturday. The Atlanta Police Department has put extensive safety measures into effect ahead of the weekend crowds. Festival attendees refused to let the rainy conditions spoil the experience.



Rain did not stop crowds from filling Piedmont Park as the 49th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival kicked off for Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day festival, which runs through Monday, marks the first major gathering at the park since 404 Day. Despite a brief weather delay during the afternoon, attendees remained determined to keep the music going.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department put extensive safety measures into effect ahead of the weekend crowds. Officials stated that security forces are being deployed heavily throughout the surrounding areas to monitor the festivities.

"To have units in park, on beltline you will see officers all over the city there isn’t one area that wont be covered," an Atlanta Police Department representative said.

Event organizers emphasized that maintaining the event's open-access model requires continuous effort behind the scenes. George Matlock, chair of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, Inc. board of directors, explained that the organization fundraises year-round to ensure the festival remains entirely free and inclusive to the public.

Matlock added that the event is deeply tied to both cultural heritage and local community building, encouraging residents to visit the park over the holiday weekend.

What they're saying:

Festival attendees refused to let the rainy conditions spoil the experience, finding creative ways to stay comfortable while listening to the performances.

"I come every year for the last 4 years, so I didn’t want to let the rain stop me," attendee Keana Washington said.

"We got this tent and everyone loves this blue tent. I said yeah let's put this tent up . We will hang out, vibe and listen to the music and have a good time," attendee Curtina Gray said.

Organizers also highlighted the broader historical significance of keeping the genre alive in the city.

"This city needed a cultural piece like the festival was very important and we want to keep this legacy alive," Matlock said, later adding, "Jazz is roots of who we are as American, so we have to keep this form of music alive."

Local music fans expressed gratitude for the city's preservation of the free tradition.

"Keep bringing it back I know this is one of the only free jazz festivals in the us so yeah we need it and we are grateful to be in Atlanta," Washington said.