Rabun County school worker charged with grooming a minor released on bond

Rabun County deputies arrested a former school support employee after an investigation into allegations involving inappropriate contact with a minor.

What we know:

Daniel Guevara was taken into custody on Nov, 14 and charged with grooming a minor for a sexual offense, according to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office and county jail records.

Guevara, who lives in Tiger, was held for four days before being released on a $20,000 bond. Jail records show the charge stems from the sheriff’s office investigation that began after Rabun County Schools reported a concern involving the former non-instructional employee.

What they're saying:

School officials said they immediately notified law enforcement, terminated Guevara’s employment, issued a criminal trespass notice, and cooperated fully with investigators. The sheriff’s office said the allegations were treated with serious urgency and that the school district’s quick actions helped maintain student safety during the investigation.

Deputies said there is no indication of an ongoing or immediate threat to other students but added that investigators are still determining whether additional individuals may have been affected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said it will continue balancing transparency with the need to protect the integrity of the case while the investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said what led to the allegation, how long the concern existed, or whether any electronic communications are part of the case.

It is also unclear whether additional potential victims have been identified or whether investigators recovered any evidence from his home or devices.

The sheriff’s office has not released the age of the minor or provided a timeline of when the reported contact occurred.