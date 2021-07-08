Deputies: Dozens of firearms, drugs found in search for Rabun County home

article

Investigators have arrested three suspects in Rabun County after officials say they found large amounts of suspected narcotics hidden in a home and storage unit.

Officials say the investigation began after a citizen complaint involving drugs at a home on the 700 block of Hope Haven Lane in Rabun Gap.

During their research, investigators obtained a search warrant for the home and a storage unit associated with the suspects.

According to officials, the search ended with deputies finding a "large quantity of suspected narcotics."

In total, deputies say they found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, edibles, psilocybin mushrooms, acid, and ecstasy. Multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition were also found during the searches.

In total, three people have been arrested and charged in the investigation.

Deputies charged Matthew Charles Bosch was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

John-Everett Doling was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony.

Frances Evans Doling has been charged possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.