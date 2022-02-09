Questions about cityhood in Cobb County times 4

Four areas in Cobb County are on a quest to become cities. But residents have lots of questions.

Cobb County officials said they get calls every day from people asking what becoming a city will mean to them.

"These cityhood efforts, and really all four, that have popped up in Cobb County are moving so fast and voters may be asked to vote on them in three months," said Ross Cavitt, Cobb County's Communications Director.

What are the proposed cities in Cobb County?

Vinings, East Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Mableton could potentially become cities. While the proposals are swiftly moving through the legislature many residents are trying to keep up with what it all means.

"People asking what's going on, they want to know whose idea this was, what are the boundaries, what will their taxes be, how it will affect their daily lives," said Cavitt.

Why do some support creating new cities in Cobb County?

Some can easily see the reasoning behind wanting to become a city.

"It's about having more tax money in your area than it going elsewhere," said Jamel Shepard.

Others like the idea but are wary of any potential downsides.

"It just depends on the implication of taxes and elected officials and what their visions are and will that get passed on to the residents," said Benjamin Dunn.

Much of the debate is about money and taxes. If there are four brand-new cities in Cobb County it would have a financial impact on the county.

"Many of the duties the county does affect people whether they're in cities or not, like the courts, public safety, the sheriff's office and others," said Cavitt.

How can residents learn more about the proposed cities in Cobb County?

County officials said they don't want to sway residents, but they do want them to be informed and that's why they put as much information with maps and feasibility studies on their website.

But county officials said they're not trying to sway voters. They're just trying to provide as much information as possible because they know people have questions.

"People are hungry for info and they want to get it before they have to vote on it," said Cavitt.

