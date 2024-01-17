Expand / Collapse search
Heavy armed police presence at home in Atlanta's West End

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Shooting investigation in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police and Fulton County deputies are responding to reports of a shooting and a barricaded person at a home in the southwestern part of the city.

ATLANTA - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

The police activity began shortly after 3:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Queen Street SW near White Street.

FOX 5 cameras saw Atlanta police officers with long guns and Fulton County deputies on the scene.

While details about the investigation are limited, officers received a call about a possible shooting and then a barricaded individual around a home in the area.

Despite the large police presence, the area has been relatively quiet.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the police activity and will update this story as soon as possible.

