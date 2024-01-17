Heavy armed police presence at home in Atlanta's West End

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

The police activity began shortly after 3:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Queen Street SW near White Street.

FOX 5 cameras saw Atlanta police officers with long guns and Fulton County deputies on the scene.

While details about the investigation are limited, officers received a call about a possible shooting and then a barricaded individual around a home in the area.

Despite the large police presence, the area has been relatively quiet.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the police activity and will update this story as soon as possible.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.