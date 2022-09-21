Putnam County man arrested on child porn charges, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested a 45-year-old Putnam County man accused of distributing child pornography.

James Collins is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children after a tip led to an investigation and search of his home.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported possible distribution of child sexual abuse material.

GBI agents obtained a search warrant for Collins’ home and developed evidence to charge him.

Collins is in Putnam County Jail after his arrest on Sept. 14.

The GBI said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.