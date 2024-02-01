Public hearings on closure of S.L. Lewis Elementary School

S.L. Lewis Elementary School’s future will be up for discussion at two upcoming public hearings.

The Fulton County Board of Education announced its plans to use the February hearings to gain input from the community on the school’s future.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 20, the hearings will be hosted at the Fulton County Schools’ South Learning Center, located at 4025 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. These sessions provide a platform for parents, students, and community members to express their views on the potential closure at the end of the current academic year.

Students currently enrolled at S.L. Lewis would be transferred to Mary M. Bethune Elementary School. Additionally, plans are in place for the construction of a new school on the existing site of S.L. Lewis, with an expected opening in August 2026.

The Board of Education is inviting all interested parties to attend the hearings and share their opinions. For those unable to attend in person, written comments can be mailed to Fulton County Schools at 6201 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30339. To ensure proper handling, correspondence should be marked with "Superintendent’s Office/School Closures" on the outside of the envelope.