Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar

At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening.

Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.

Crime scene tape blocked off Pryor Street in front of the sports bar. Evidence markers and pieces of clothing were seen on the street.

The condition of the two people found shot were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.