Prowler testing doorknobs arrested in Kennesaw

Kennesaw and Cobb County police worked together to take a suspected potential burglar off the streets of Kennesaw.

On Nov. 10, Kennesaw police were alerted to a neighbor who said they caught a man on camera around 2 a.m. trying to open the door to their home.

That neighbor was part of a larger Ring Doorbell community, and another neighbor reported seeing the same thing in their own footage on their own property.

While Cobb County police were at the victims' homes taking reports of the incidents, Kennesaw police found the suspect who matched the description from the video.

Police said the suspect committed a minor crime of loitering and prowling.

Officers from both departments hope this situation encourages citizens to report the suspicious things they see.