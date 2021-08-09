Protests in Fulton County as schools begin classes amid mask requirement

Dozens of parents came to Milton High School over the weekend to protest Fulton County School System's decision to mandate mask-wearing.

They call it an infringement of freedom. Some parents are going as far as withdrawing their children.

The district is the fourth-largest in the state, 94.000 students attend Fulton County schools.

Parents in support of masks say it's prudent to follow CDC guidelines and mask-wearing is a minor inconvenience compared to the alternative of virtual learning.

Last week, Fulton County officials released new guidance for schools where the rate of infection is high.

School officials say they made the decision based on the fact that 13 of the 14 cities in the county exceed the level of COVID-19 rates that public health officials consider "high community spread."

You can find a full list of the affected schools here. This list will be updated weekly.

While face coverings are mandated for all students on Fulton County School buses, the county is only highly recommending masks be worn for students in staff in areas where the rate is designated low or moderate.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.