Proof of the Pudding reflects on Atlanta Olympics experience

All eyes are on Tokyo right now, but 25 years ago it was Atlanta’s turn to thrill the world with the Summer Olympics. And Atlanta-based caterer Proof of the Pudding was right there through it all, adding flavor (literally!) to the 1996 games.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team spent some time at the Proof of the Pudding headquarters (on Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, near TopGolf in Midtown) reminiscing about the once-in-a-lifetime experience of preparing and serving 200,000 meals during the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Founding executive chef Vagn Nielson says he'll never forget the experience of creating dishes based around southern staples like BBQ chicken and peaches and designing "The Do It Bar" exclusively for Nike.

Of course, tackling big jobs is nothing new for Proof of the Pudding, which was founded in 1979 and has become arguably the most recognizable name in catering and food service in metro Atlanta. Just this year, Chef Vagn was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Allie Awards, which celebrates event design, planning, and production; the chef has spent the last three decades at Proof of the Pudding, creating all catering menus and overseeing food preparation for catered events and at the company’s various permanent venues.

We spent the morning with Chef Vagn Nielson and his team at Proof of the Pudding, looking back on the incredible experience of feeding Olympic athletes and recreating a few of the dishes served during the ’96 Summer Games. Click the video player to check out our literal breakfast of champions!

