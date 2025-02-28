Prom Project unites law enforcement and community for unforgettable teen experience

The Brief Law enforcement and the community have teamed up for Prom Project to bridge gaps and provide memorable prom experiences for teen girls. Cobb County Police and the Cool Kids Committee have been actively collecting prom dresses and accessories from local high schools and donation boxes at police and sheriff's offices. The boutique will remain open beyond March 7 until all dresses are distributed to students.



Law enforcement and the community have teamed up for Prom Project.

It's a unique way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community members and to give teen girls a memorable prom night.

What they're saying:

For weeks, Cobb County Police and the Cool Kids Committee have been getting ready for the upcoming prom season. Officers have been going around to all the high schools in the county collecting dresses, and donation boxes have been put up at the police department and sheriff's office. "We've been collecting prom dresses, shoes, getting services donated," said Cobb County Police Officer Riana Banks. They're doing it to make prom dreams come true for high school girls in need. It's a project that is near and dear to some of the officers. "My partner grew up in the foster system, and this is really important to her because she didn't have an experience like this," said Officer Banks. On March 7, a space inside The Threadmill Complex in Austell will be transformed into a boutique filled with hundreds of dresses.

The backstory:

Delores Powell is behind the project. She's the founder of the Cool Kids Committee, a gang and bullying prevention program. "Our initiative is bigger than just the gangs and bullying for Prom Project. It's to let the ladies and the community know that we're here for you," said Powell. Officers and other community volunteers will help the girls choose their dream dress. A seamstress will be on hand to make sure it fits just right. They'll also be able to pick out shoes and accessories. Powell says while a dress can change a night, the kindness and support of the community can change a life. "You just never know where their confidence level is, and just to know that people really care about them makes a huge difference," said Powell.

What you can do:

The big day for Cobb students to pick out a free dress is March 7, but if you can't make it then, the boutique will be open until they run out of dresses.