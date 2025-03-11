Victim body slams attacker who tried to steal prom dress, police say

A prom dress sale gone wrong ends with three young women in the Gwinnett County Jail.

What we know:

The incident occurred at a gas station on Beaver Ruin Road near Norcross, where an 18-year-old met her former friend, Morgan Flinchum, to sell a prom dress.

The two women went into the gas station bathroom to try it on when a third young woman grabbed the dress and ran off.

Police say that's when the victim ran outside and was surrounded by three women. Although the victim's boyfriend was able to get the dress back, a fight broke out.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A surveillance camera at the RaceTrac on Beaver Ruin Road caught the moment the victim flipped one of her attackers (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Surveillance video from the gas station showed the victim, a 102-pound, 5-foot-tall 18-year-old, flip one of the suspects to the ground after her neck had been grabbed.

Although the attempted sale took place during the day, in a public place with cameras, police advise that person-to-person sales should take place at designated locations at Gwinnett County Police locations.

What's next:

Morgan Flinchum has been charged with battery and theft by taking. Leila DeJager has been charged with battery and theft by taking. Kaylee George has been charged with theft by taking.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ From left to right: Leila Dejager, Morgan Flinchum, Kaylee George (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)