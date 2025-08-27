‘Project Turbo’ would add 900,000-square-foot data center in Hall County

The Brief A proposed data center called Project Turbo could be built on O’Kelly Road in Gainesville. The 900,000-square-foot facility is expected to generate $25 million in annual tax revenue if approved. Developers say the project could be completed by 2027.



A massive new data center could be coming to Hall County under a proposal known as "Project Turbo."

What we know:

Developers have reportedly identified a site on O’Kelly Road in Gainesville for the project.

If approved, the facility would include about 900,000 square feet of building space and could generate an estimated $25 million in annual tax revenue, according to DatacenterDynamics.com.

Officials say the project could be completed as early as 2027 if it receives the green light.