‘Project Turbo’ would add 900,000-square-foot data center in Hall County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 27, 2025 10:08am EDT
Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A massive new data center could be coming to Hall County under a proposal known as "Project Turbo."

What we know:

Developers have reportedly identified a site on O’Kelly Road in Gainesville for the project. 

If approved, the facility would include about 900,000 square feet of building space and could generate an estimated $25 million in annual tax revenue, according to DatacenterDynamics.com.

Officials say the project could be completed as early as 2027 if it receives the green light.

