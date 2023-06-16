Program helps empower DeKalb County youth

A newly launched summer program in DeKalb County aims to keep young men out of trouble and instead start building a legacy of confidence and positive energy. This new program is designed to empower future leaders.

As the sun rose, so did the excitement for these DeKalb County students. They are wrapping up two exciting weeks of the Legacy Program with a trip to the Legacy Museum in Alabama. Participants say this experience has been awesome.

"I thought it was going to be boring, then I found out what it really was. We've been doing automotive, robotics, entrepreneurship," said camper Ian Hayes.

"When we are working on the robot, we are working with a partner. We also do physical activity in the gym and we have to work together on that," camper Willie Atkinson.

The students are exposed to the areas they want to explore like automotive repair, character count sessions, STEM and financial literacy.

Retired educator Chris Beal is the mastermind behind the fresh approach to engaging the students.

"We pulled together SROs, Community leaders, Educators, parents to kind if see what they thought students needed and the. We went through a process of eliminating, adding, massaging," Camp Director Chris Beal remarked.

Parents describe their son's ha e displaying an incredible enthusiasm to camp.

"The Legacy Program and strengthening our young Black males is really important. Every opportunity where he can gain exposure and build relationships is going to be key to his success," parent Tomeka Posey commented.

The campers culminated their experience with a trip to Montgomery, Alabama to visit the Legacy Museum.

The organizer says that should be a life-changing experience. His goal for next year is to double the number of weeks and expand the program to more DeKalb County schools.