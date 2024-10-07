Pro-Palestine rally held at Centennial Olympic Park over weekend

A large crowd gathered at Centennial Olympic Park over the weekend for a pro-Palestine rally. Demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire and urged the U.S. government to stop sending financial aid to Israel. Similar rallies were held across the globe.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has contributed to a rise in hate incidents. A local rabbi said that threats are continuing to affect the Jewish community in Georgia.

Following the attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, the Justice Department reported a more than 300% increase in antisemitic incidents across the country.