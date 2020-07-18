Presidents Jimmy Carter, Obama, and more share tributes to John Lewis

article

Reactions to Congressman John Lewis's death have been pouring in from across the country.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle, civil rights leaders, and others shared their memories of the late civil rights icon.

Lewis's family confirmed his death late Friday night - the same day as his friend and fellow civil rights icon C.T. Vivian - writing in part that Lewis "was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother."

The NAACP echoed those sentiments, adding "His fight — our fight — for freedom and justice is just beginning, and it is now up to us to continue this fight. Congressman Lewis’ voice and leadership will be truly missed."

Former President Jimmy Carter said that Lewis "made an indelible mark on history.

"Everything he did, he did in a spirit of love," Carter said in a statement. "All Americans, regardless of race or religion, owe John Lewis a debt of gratitude."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought up a phrase famously coined by Lewis, saying "John Lewis’s memory moves us all to, in the face of injustice, make “good trouble, necessary trouble.'”

Barack Obama shared his reaction, writing "Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did."

Condolences extended from across the aisle, and closer to his adopted home of Atlanta, where he served as a U.S. Congressman since 1987.

"Our nation will never be the same without him," Gov. Brian Kemp wrote. "There are no words to adequately express the sadness that countless Americans are feeling upon learning this news."

A makeshift memorial already began forming overnight at the foot of Lewis's mural, sitting on historic Auburn Avenue.

