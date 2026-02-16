Expand / Collapse search

President Trump to visit Rome as early voting begins for Georgia's 14th district

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 16, 2026 4:10pm EST
The White House confirmed that President Trump is expected to visit Rome, Georgia this Thursday, Feb. 19th to underscore work the administration has done to "raise real wages." 

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump is set to visit Georgia's 14th Congressional District just days after early voting began to fill the district's House seat.
    • Trump will make the stop in Rome on Thursday.
    • Early voting is underway in the district to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

ROME, Ga. - President Donald Trump is set to make a stop in northwest Georgia this week, just days after early voting began in the state's 14th Congressional District to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. 

What we know:

Trump is expected to give remarks on affordability and the economy after a visit to a local business in Rome on Thursday, according to The White House.

His visit comes after endorsing Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Clay Fuller to fill the vacant district seat in the ongoing special election.

Fuller is one of many vying to occupy the seat once filled by Greene. Whoever wins the seat will serve out the remainder of Greene's term, which runs until next January.

The backstory:

Green resigned from Congress, with her last day being Jan. 5, after a public falling-out with the president, whom she once staunchly supported.

Her criticism stemmed primarily from the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files, among other issues.

What we don't know:

Full details of Trump's trip, including where he will deliver his remarks, have yet to be announced. 

RELATED:

The Source: Information in this report comes from the White House and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

