Pregnant woman killed in Baldwin County murder-suicide, police say

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The Brief Police say a Milledgeville man fatally shot a woman and her unborn child before taking his own life. The woman was approximately 33 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. Investigators believe the deaths occurred sometime between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday.



Milledgeville police have identified the victims in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide that left a pregnant woman, her unborn child and a man dead.

What we know:

Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. June 19 to a home in the 100 block of North Richmond Street after two people were found dead inside the residence.

In an update released later Friday, investigators said the preliminary investigation indicates that Jajuan Taylor, 33, of Milledgeville, shot and killed Briuna Hartry, 31, of Milledgeville, and her unborn child before taking his own life.

According to police, Hartry was approximately 33 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident.

Investigators believe the shootings occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. before Taylor died by suicide.

When officers initially responded to the home, authorities said there was no threat to the public and that they were not searching for any suspects.

The bodies will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon for autopsies.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Phillip Vinson at 478-414-4090.

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