Prayers requested for Carroll County deputy

Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley is asking for prayer for one of his own.

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted a prayer request for Deputy Gary Pritchett.

“Deputy Gary Pritchett is in need of our prayers as he was rushed to the hospital last night with COVID-like symptoms,” the post reads. “We have been in touch with his sweet wife and she advised his health has declined rapidly and they are in need of as many prayers and good thoughts as possible.”

Deputy Pritchett has served in the sheriff’s office for the last 16 years. He was assigned to the jail staff.

“We are praying with the family that the good news will be received and Pritchett will make a full recovery,” the post concludes.

The news comes on the same day the Georgia Department of Public Health reported the biggest single-day increase in confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.