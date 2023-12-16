300K air fryers recalled after burns reported

Empower Brands has recalled 319,000 air fryers after reports of them breaking and causing burns.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer. The plastic connector used to combine the two food baskets can break and pose a burn hazard.

The CPSC says there are 41 reports of the air fryers breaking, including three that caused burns.

Which PowerXL air fryers have been recalled?

Recalled PowerXL™ DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers (CPSC)

The recalled air fryers are the Empower Brands PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers.

They were sold at Target, Walmart, Kohls and other stores nationwide between August 2021 and October 2023. They cost between $60 and $190, depending on the model, and were sold in black or cinnamon colors.

The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds.

The fryer has a silver label on the front that says "PowerXL." There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit’s power cord that lists the model number.

The CPSC says anyone who has one should immediately stop using it and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund. Empower Brands can be reached at 866-704-9370 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or https://powerxlproducts.com. Click on "Important Safety Recall Notice" for more information.