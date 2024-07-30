Powerball jackpot: $1M lottery ticket sold in Georgia

article

One lucky Georgian is waking up on Tuesday morning a new millionaire.

The Georgia lottery says one person in Georgia matched all five numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing - winning them a cool $1 million.

The winning numbers were 11-27-30-33-44, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3.

This is the second millionaire from the lottery in Georgia in the last week. On July 24, a lucky player in Powder Springs won $2 million on one Powerball ticket.

Monday night's jackpot was an estimated $144 million with a cash option of $68.6 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.