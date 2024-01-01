Powerball fever sweeps Georgia as hopefuls anticipate 2024’s first $810M drawing

The first mega lottery jackpot of 2024 is up for grabs Monday night.

Georgia Lottery retailers are busy ahead of the massive $810 million drawing.

"Everybody's hoping for big money," said Ron Bowen.

"If I don't play, I won't have a chance," said Christine Robinson.

Powerball hopefuls put $2 on the line for a chance to be 2024’s first new multi-millionaire.

"I have the winning ticket this time," said Loretta Moore. "I am sure this is the winning ticket."

Many say lady luck is on their side despite the dismal 1-in-292-million odds of taking home the jackpot. While some want the money for a new house or car, others want to spread the love.

"Eight-hundred-ten-million dollars, just think about what I can do for my community," said Cara McClure. "I could buy two blocks; I could feed the homeless."

Alabama is one of five states without a lottery, so if Alabamians want to play, they have to go for a drive.

"My wife and I both think that Alabama needs the lottery, I mean, everybody else has got it," Bowen said.

"I really don't understand why we're just not getting on board to realize the importance of having a lottery," Moore said.

The hour-plus drive puts many on the road to a chance at winning.

"I was going to sit at home watching TV for an hour-and-a-half, so now I can tell my grandchildren the story of how I forfeited an hour-and-a-half of TV and made $800 million," Robinson said.