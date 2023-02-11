Power outages reported across Georgia, what to do if you don't have electricity

article

Is your power out? Several agencies across Georgia announced thousands of residents were without power Saturday night.

As of 8:24 p.m., Georgia Power reported 1,082 customers were without power and could expect it to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. You can view Georgia Power's full power outage map here.

As of 9:38 p.m., Walton Electric Membership Corporation reported eight active outages affecting 1,094 members across Gwinnett County. Click here for the most up-to-date information on Gwinnett County outages.

Just before 10 p.m., a spokesperson from Cobb EMC told FOX 5 the majority of power had been restored in Cobb County.

The various agencies said crews were working on getting electricity back running throughout the state.

What to do if your power is out?

Cobb EMC provided a list of steps citizens could take if they found themselves without power: