Cobb County jail power outage impacting hundreds of inmates

Hundreds of inmates in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center are in the dark. Over the weekend, sheriff's officials released a statement saying a water leak caused a power outage in one section of the facility. As of Monday evening, the power still had not been restored.

Community activist Amy Barnes said she's heard from detainees who say the heat is brutal.

"We have detainees who are stripping down to their underwear. It's going from 60s to sweltering 80s with no air conditioning. They are being tortured with this heat," said Barnes.

"I understand that A/C is a luxury, but you have so many bodies in such a small space that I can only assume how uncomfortable that is," said a woman who wanted to go by the name "Red". Her boyfriend is in the jail.

Sheriff's officials said about 600 inmates are impacted by the power outage. Jayling Rivera's boyfriend is one of them.

Rivera said since the power outage, visitations have been canceled. She's concerned about what the sweltering heat, no lights, and no visitation will do to the inmates.

"When it's hot, people get frustrated, and that's my biggest concern, people are going to get provoked because it's hot," said Rivera.

The sheriff's office said deputies are increasing the number of safety and security checks. They said they also have additional personnel to ensure adequate care for the detainees and staff safety is a top priority.

"I feel like if you're able to house this many people you should have a better plan when something like this happens," said Red.