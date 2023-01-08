Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

article

On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store.

Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.

During a search of the surrounding area, two officers said they found a suspicious car parked at a nearby carwash. They spotted a large amount of liquor and cigarettes in the vehicle. Police said they also noted a large quantity of other presumably stolen goods in the car.

Other miscellaneous stolen items found in the vehicle. (Credit: Powder Springs Police Department)

The driver matched the description of the suspect seen on video surveillance. He was arrested for burglary.

Meanwhile, the department is working to figure out where the other items came from so they can be returned.