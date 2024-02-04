Possible tornado caught on video in Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA, Ga. - A possible tornado was spotted in Valdosta on Sunday, Feb. 4.
Video filmed by Josh Saxon while traveling towards downtown Valdosta on W Hill Ave shows dark skies and a possible funnel.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Valdosta and the surrounding area on Sunday afternoon.
Local news reports said power lines were downed and several structures were damaged in Lowndes County, including a trailer park.
No injuries were reported at the time of writing.
This is a developing story.