Possible tornado caught on video in Valdosta, Georgia

A possible tornado was spotted in Valdosta on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Video filmed by Josh Saxon while traveling towards downtown Valdosta on W Hill Ave shows dark skies and a possible funnel.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Valdosta and the surrounding area on Sunday afternoon.

Local news reports said power lines were downed and several structures were damaged in Lowndes County, including a trailer park.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing.

This is a developing story.