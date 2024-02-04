Expand / Collapse search

Possible tornado caught on video in Valdosta, Georgia

By Storyful
Published 
Severe Weather
Storyful

Video filmed by Josh Saxon while traveling towards downtown Valdosta on W Hill Ave shows dark skies and a possible funnel.

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A possible tornado was spotted in Valdosta on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Valdosta and the surrounding area on Sunday afternoon.

Possible tornado tosses debris in Valdosta, Georgia

A Lowndes County Sheriff official told local media that the apparent tornado damaged several homes. This Valdosta homeowner had a few tense minutes watching the twister uncomfortably close to his home.

Local news reports said power lines were downed and several structures were damaged in Lowndes County, including a trailer park.

No injuries were reported at the time of writing.

This is a developing story.