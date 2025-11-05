Possible shootout kills man, seriously injures another in Sweet Auburn, police say

The Brief A shooting at Bethel Towers in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood left one man dead and another seriously injured. Police say the two men exchanged gunfire inside the apartment complex, though the motive is unknown. The investigation remains active, and no charges have been announced.



Police are investigating a shooting in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to the Bethel Towers apartments in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, near Georgia State University’s campus, just after midnight on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man in the hallway who had been shot multiple times, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While officers were at the hospital, another person arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said they connected that person to the shooting at Bethel Towers. The second victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition, police said.

Officers believe there was an "exchange of gunfire" inside the apartment complex, though they have not said what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages. They have spoken with relatives of both men but have not released their names publicly.

It’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.